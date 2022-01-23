Hinds County Constable hosts vaccine clinic for his birthday

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Constable Jerry Moore wanted to focus on others for his birthday.

“We decided let’s just do a birthday bash where instead of you giving me a gift, we are going to give you a gift. The best gift you can give us is coming to get vaccinated,” said Moore.

With millions battling an ongoing pandemic, COVID cases surging in Mississippi and the number of deaths rising, one woman said getting her 11-year-old grandson vaccinated was a priority.

“You know it’s getting rough out here, so we want to make sure he is well protected,” said neighbor Gloria Barnes.

The event also provided masks and sanitizer, too.

“This is another world war. If you aren’t going to arm yourself, you’re going to lose,” said Moore.