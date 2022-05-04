JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County coroner identified the 16-year-old who was shot and killed during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

The teen has been identified as Carmelo Broomfield. He is believed to be one of the shooters at the event on Saturday, April 30. Five others were injured during the shooting.

Calvin Berry, 15, and Leedrick Trim, 16, were arrested in connection to the shooting and appeared in court on Wednesday. They were both denied bond.

The case is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI). If you have an information about the shooting, you can report an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES or submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.