HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Court of Appeals denied a former Jackson police officer’s request for bond in order to remain free while he appealed his conviction.

Anthony Fox filed the appeal after being convicted in the 2019 death of George Robinson. He was denied bond on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Fox was sentenced to five years in prison in August 2022 after a jury found him guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter.

Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic stop. He said Robinson failed to comply with the traffic stop.

Robinson died two days after the incident.