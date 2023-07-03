HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders asked the Hinds County Board of Supervisors on Monday to step in and fix the faulty structural issues at the Hinds County Courthouse and the sheriff’s office downtown.

Circuit Court Judge Debra Gibbs emphasized the importance of preserving the historical integrity of the Hinds County Courthouse. She said the building is suffering from faulty heating and cooling leaks.

“It’s raining on top of the courthouse, and it comes inside when it rains. As you can imagine when it comes inside, it is affecting the interior in terms of the roof,” Gibbs said.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the downtown sheriff’s office is also in need of repairs. Employees have improvised using trash cans, bins and cloth materials to catch the leaking water from the ceiling.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said his office is not capable of using the designated grand jury room due to its faults.

Hinds County Administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones said he will have to check the budget to assure the county can afford the necessary repairs.