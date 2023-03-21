HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews continued to search for the body of 36-year-old Ebony Owens on Tuesday, March 21.

Her husband, Michael Owens, was charged with her murder. He appeared in court on Monday and was denied bond.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Ebony was shot and killed by Michael last week.

On Tuesday, the Hinds County EOC and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) teamed up to resume the search for Ebony in the Big Black River.

Ebony Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Crews said swift currents, cold temperatures and debris are some of the challenges that they have faced in the search for Ebony.