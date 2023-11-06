JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said his office is coordinating with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) to support Jackson State and assist with the investigation into the death of a student.

Owens said his office is monitoring the developments of the investigation being conducted by JSU police into the shooting death of Jaylen Burns.

“This morning, I spoke to DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell about how best to bring State resources to the investigation to support Jackson State. In the coming days, we will be bringing more resources to the investigation to assist the Jackson State Police Department in bringing those responsible to justice,” said Owens.

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on JSU’s campus on Sunday, October 15.

According to Burns’ father, his son was trying to stop a fight when his life was cut short. Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois.

Two suspects, 19-year-old Joshua Brown and Jamison Kelly, Jr., were both arrested in connection to the case.

Jamison Kelly, Jr. (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Brown (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

Brown was charged with murder in connection to the death of Burns. He was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm on school property. Kelly was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both Brown and Kelly were denied bond.