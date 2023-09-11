HINDS COUNTY (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested four men for allegedly using fake bank cashier’s checks to buy items.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the Criminal Investigations Division conducted an undercover operation on September 8, 2023, at Battlefield Park.

Jones said the operation was in regards to a possible criminal organization passing fake bank cashier checks to individuals on social media, who were selling ATVs, vehicles, and anything else of monetary value.

The operation involved four suspects making a transaction to investigators for a 2015 Polaris Razor 900. Jones said the counterfeit cashier’s check was in the amount of $8,500.

Deputies arrested one man at the scene, but a white Honda Accord fled the scene with the other three suspects.

Jones said investigators arrested the others at McDowell Road and Interstate 55 after a brief chase. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff said one man has been charged with uttering forgery, another suspect has been charged with felony fleeing, and three of the suspects will be charged with accessory to uttering forgery.

Jones said investigators believe there are potential other victims connected to this scheme.