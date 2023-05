HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested a woman in connection to a homicide in Terry.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Willie Mae Road in Terry on Monday, May 1.

According to Jones, the male victim, 50, was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene. The female suspect, 53, was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.