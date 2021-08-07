Hinds County deputies capture one escaped inmate, one still on the run

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UPDATE: Authorities have 20-year-old Darren Point back in custody. He was captured in Jackson near Highway 80 and Gallatin Street. 50-year-old Jerry Rynes is still on the run.

Anyone with information are urged to call 601-352-1521.

This is a developing story.

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for two detainees who escaped from the Raymond Work Center on Saturday evening. They have been identified as Darren Point, 20, and Jerry Raynes, 50.

Point was being held for a recovered stolen vehicle while Raynes was in custody for auto theft. Their travel of direction is unknown at this time.

