HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a vehicle with one gunshot wound.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies responded to the 2300 block of Bolton-Brownsville Road just before 7:20 a.m. on Friday, August 4.

Jones said the deceased man was found in a small, gray Honda SUV just off of the road. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Hinds County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a vehicle with one gunshot wound on Friday, Aug. 4. (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jones said the death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).