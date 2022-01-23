Silver Alert issued for Monique Green of Hinds County

Monique Green, (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office).

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Monique Green, of Jackson, on Sunday, January 23.

They said Green, 47, is five feet tall, 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Maclean Road in Hinds County on Tuesday, January 18. She was wearing a blue and black jacket with grey pants and grey boots.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. Anyone with information about Green can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-352-1521.

