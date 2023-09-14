HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detention officer cadet was arrested on Thursday, September 14.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said illegal narcotics were found in her locker at the jail. Jones said the unidentified cadet has been charged with introduction of contraband to a correctional facility.

According to the sheriff, the contraband was discovered during a routine check by detention staff on Thursday.

He said the cadet was set to start training soon to be a certified detention officer. The sheriff said this is the second arrest in a week of a cadet introducing contraband.

“We will continue to be aggressive and investigate employees and outsiders trying to smuggle contraband into the facility. They will be held accountable and prosecuted,” said Jones.