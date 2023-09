HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County Detention Center officer was injured after a disturbance at the Raymond jail.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened Saturday evening. The disturbance was amongst several detainees.

Jones said several law enforcement agencies responded and took control of the situation.

According to the sheriff, there were no breaches or public safety issues. One detention officer sustained minor injuries.