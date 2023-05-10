HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a detention officer has been placed on leave with pay in connection to the escape of four detainees.

The sheriff said the officer, who has not been identified, will be on leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary review.

In April 2023, four detainees escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Authorities said Dylan Arrington, 22, led authorities to a home in Leake County on Wednesday, April 26 after he shot and killed a Simpson County pastor the previous day. Jones said Arrington died during a fire after barricading himself inside the home and getting into a shootout with authorities.

Jerry Raynes, 51, was taken into custody in Texas on Thursday, April 27. He was extradited back to Mississippi and booked into the Hinds County Detention Center.

Casey Grayson, 34, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at a truck stop on Sunday, April 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Dylan Arrington (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jerry Raynes was captured in Spring Valley, Texas. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jerry Raynes was captured in Spring Valley, Texas. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Grayson (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Corey Harrison was captured in Crystal Springs, Miss. on May 4, 2023. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jones said the fourth detainee, Corey Harrison, was arrested by deputies and U.S. Marshals on Thursday, May 4 at a residence in Copiah County. He also said Jodie Marie Tebo, 38, of Crystal Springs, was arrested in connection to Harrison’s escape. She faces charges of aiding and abetting in Hinds County.