JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge.

Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge was filed in October 2021.

According to Jones, Hopkins started working for the county in April 2022. He said the warrant did not sho up on the background check.