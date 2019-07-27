Hinds County District 5 Annual Back to School Giveaway is This Weekend!

Hinds County District Five is asking for everyone to come out to their Annual Hinds County District 5 Back to School Backpack Giveaway.

At the giveway, free school supplies will be provided for children.

Food will be provided at the event as well as a space jump, softball games, and more.

Event dates, times, and locations

July 27 at 11 am Terry Park, Morgan Drive, Terry MS July 28 at 12 noon Utica Community Center, Utica, MS July 31- August 3 Various Neighborhoods in Jackson Area – District 5

Call (601)-968-8615 if you have any questions.