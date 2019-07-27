Hinds County District 5 Annual Back to School Giveaway is This Weekend!

Hinds County District Five is asking for everyone to come out to their Annual Hinds County District 5 Back to School Backpack Giveaway.
At the giveway, free school supplies will be provided for children.
Food will be provided at the event as well as a space jump, softball games, and more.
Event dates, times, and locations
|July 27 at 11 am
|Terry Park, Morgan Drive, Terry MS
|July 28 at 12 noon
|Utica Community Center, Utica, MS
|July 31- August 3
|Various Neighborhoods in Jackson Area – District 5
Call (601)-968-8615 if you have any questions.