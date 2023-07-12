HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office released a statement opposing the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office recommendation for a reversal in the Anthony Fox case.

Officials said the Attorney General’s Office filed a response in the case on Monday, July 10, wherein they agreed with the arguments raised by Fox’s attorneys and further recommended that the Court of Appeals reverse the conviction and render a judgement in Fox’s favor.

Fox, a former Jackson police officer, was convicted in the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced to five years in prison in August 2022 after a jury found him guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter.

Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic stop. He said Robinson failed to comply with the traffic stop. Robinson died two days after the incident.

Fox was later hired by the Clinton Police Department.

In a statement sent to WJTV 12 News, the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office said, “It is unfortunate that not all elected officials take their constitutional charges as seriously as they should. On Monday, in an unprecedented political maneuver, the Mississippi Attorney General chose to confess error in the Anthony Fox case, claiming that she thinks the jury got it wrong. That her decision was political, and not based on substantive law, is apparent by the fact that on

October 10, 2022, the Attorney General filed a motion stating that she was unopposed to the

Defendant receiving bail after being convicted of manslaughter by a Hinds County jury, while his

case was on appeal. We can find no other case in which the Attorney General, charged with

representing the State of Mississippi in criminal appeals, has taken such a position on during the

present administration, or the prior administration.”