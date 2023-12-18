JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An increase in arrests across the capital city has put the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office in an unfavorable position.

D.A. Jody Owens voiced his concerns at the Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, December 18. He said with the expansion of Capitol police, his office has seen an increase in the number of indictments.

In 2023, more than 400 cases were from arrests made by Capitol police.

Owens said his office has received $5 million from the state since 2020 to help with personnel and resources. He is requesting several more millions, in addition to another judge for the county in the upcoming 2024 Legislative Session.

“And this is all connected to House Bill 1020, as well, because you give us too much to handle right now. It also would be too much for our jails, as well, if we don’t find a way to deal with that. So, I’m anticipating some of these problems in advance. So, the board can be aware of that. We plan on having a briefing in January for the new board and for legislatures as well, where we can make sure the needs of Hinds County are met, because we cannot be in a situation untenable where we have the arrests but are unable to prosecute,” said Owens.

The district attorney said his office is also looking to find a more suitable workplace for the growing department.