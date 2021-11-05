Hinds County Emergency Rental Aid Fair, food distribution to be held Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County Emergency Rental Aid Fair and food distribution will be held to provide assistance to neighbors in District 4 starting Monday, November 8.

Hinds County leaders and The Integrity Group will be partnering together to offer rental assistance to the households of District 4 that are experiencing financial difficulties due to the negative impact of COVID-19. The event will take place Monday, November 8 through Wednesday, November 10.





The two-day food distribution event will be on Friday, November 12 at Country Woods Baptist Church and Friday, November 19 at Higher Ground Family Worship Church. Both are set to begin at 12:00 p.m.