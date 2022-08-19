JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022.

The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved to Flowood in 2020. The building will have about $1.7 million in renovations in order for it to function as an emergency operations center and dispatch center.

The former Gulf Guaranty Building contains more than 34,000 square feet spread over two stories.

Hinds County Supervisors voted to have a C-Spire National Crime Information Center line installed at the building, as well as a dedicated Comcast data line for 9-11 dispatch at the building.