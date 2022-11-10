HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the inmate who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center was captured Thursday morning.

According to Jones, 29-year-old Preston Hart was captured by deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at an undisclosed location.

Jones said Hart escaped from the courtroom of the jail during courtroom proceedings on Tuesday, November 8.

Hart was being held on the following charges: one count of business burglary, two counts armed robbery, one count of resisting arrest, and being a convicted felon with a firearm.

He faces additional felony escape charges.