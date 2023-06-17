HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County escapee Joseph Spring has been captured.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Spring was captured by deputies and US Marshals after a brief “vehicle encounter” in west Jackson on Saturday, June 17.

Joseph Spring (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Miguel Berry (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Miguel Berry, was also arrested and charged with felony fleeing and hindering prosecution.

Jones said Spring, along with Michael Lewis, escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Monday, May 29.

Jones said a deputy, who was patrolling the outer perimeter of the jail, noticed items belonging to the detainees and blood outside of the fence. A head count was taken, and the two detainees were missing.

An inspection of the jail found a breach in the ceiling of one of the recreation rooms. Jones said investigators believe the two detainees went into the ceiling and were able to get out of the building through an airduct. They later went over the jail’s fence in order to escape.

The sheriff said Lewis was captured in the area of Seven Springs Road and Springridge Road in Hinds County. He faces additional escape charges.

On Wednesday, May 31, deputies arrested Michael Lynn Allen, 45, for accessory and aiding and abetting. Jones said he helped Spring after he escaped from the detention center.

Jones said Kayce Knight, 36, was arrested on Thursday, June 1 and charged with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection to Spring’s escape. She was arrested on Bowers Street and is currently being held in the Hinds County Detention Center.

Michael Allen (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Kayce Knight (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

On June 2, a manhunt happened in Madison County after authorities received information about Spring being spotted in the area.

Jones said a stolen black Honda Accord, confirmed to be connected to Spring, was spotted by officers. Madison police said they spotted the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 55. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled north.

Police said two men fled from the truck after they reached the intersection of Gluckstadt Road and Industrial Road. The men ran into a wooded area.

Investigators said one of the men was arrested in the wooded area, but he was not the escapee.

On June 13, Jones announced three more people, including, Spring’s mother, were arrested in connection to the case.

Angela Spring (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Nicole Brock (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Rick Patterson (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Angela Spring, 50, and Nicole Brock, 38, have both been charged with hindering prosecution. Rick Patterson, 38, has been charged with hindering prosecution, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.