HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders, along with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, submitted an appeal after a receiver was appointed over the Hinds County Detention Center.

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton receives appointed Wendell France Sr. as the receiver of the jail. France is a former Baltimore jail warden and current criminal justice adjunct professor at Bowie State University and Coppin State University. He expected to take operational control of the Hinds County jail in January 2023.

Reeves appointed France weeks after ordering federal takeover for the jail, which had previously been under a consent decree since 2016 to address unconstitutional conditions.

On November 1, the county filed Notices of Appeal of the Receiver Orders, saying the orders should be stayed pending appeal.