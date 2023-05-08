HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A security guard at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center was roughed up at the facility this weekend.

The incident happened early Saturday morning when a guard was trying to stop a fight between a group of teenagers.

Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said there had been previous tensions between two different pods, which led the teens to overpower the security guard. The incident forced a lockdown at the facility, and several teens needed treatment for their injuries.

“This is not something that happened frequently, but it has happened and will happen. That’s why we go through the training to make sure the guards know how to be careful, how to protect themselves, how to protect the JCA and all of that. So, I mean, with that being the process, the only thing we can do is rely on they’re training to keep everybody safe because any crack in the door leads to this type of activity, and we just can’t have that and won’t have that,” said Jones.

Once the investigation has been completed, Jones said there will be additional punitive actions against the juveniles.