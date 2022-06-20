JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Action groups and citizens gathered on Monday, June 20 to honor the Fathers of Freedom, the colored troops who traveled to Galveston, Texas, to deliver General Order #3 on June 19, 1865.

“I think it’s a day to celebrate. There’s history to be known. I think that we have to continue to teach this history. It was lost some kind of way or another in the state of Mississippi and in other southern states. We did very well this morning to pass that resolution with a unanimous vote. To move Juneteenth forward, to have more celebrations at this time of the year and in the upcoming 2023 year,” explained Hinds County Supervisor David Archie, District 2.

Participants and groups encouraged neighbors to work together to celebrate liberation and freedom.

“I’m concerned as a whole, about the city, the county, and the state of Mississippi. Juneteenth is a monumental accomplishment as related to getting federal government support. The next monument will be getting the state support because of the people that were notified and affected by June 19, the information of them being free is the complete process of freedom for people of color,” explained Wilfred Beal, a Jackson neighbor.

Recent crime in the Jackson-metro area has motivated local organizations and committees in Mississippi to use new tactics to advance the quality of life for all Mississippians and to continue to teach the history of liberation and freedom to the youth.