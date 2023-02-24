HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County inmate was found dead in his cell early Friday morning.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the inmate as 50-year-old Tyrone Wilson. He was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after midnight at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

According the Jones, Wilson’s cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine Wilson’s cause of death.

Jones said agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating this case.