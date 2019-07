Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson Police Department recover stolen vehicles on Greenway Drive.

Two cars and one Skid Loader which belonged to JPD was recovered.

According to authorities, the cars recovered did not belong to the Jackson Police Department. Only the Skid Loader belonged to the department.

WJTV 12’s Gerald Harris did a Facebook live video from the scene. Watch the full video below.

More information will be given as it becomes available.