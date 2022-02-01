HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan left from her role early, on Monday, January 31.

The Clarion Ledger reported Bryan submitted a letter of resignation in November 2021, stating there was a distinct lack of support. She also stated that a directive from then-interim sheriff Marshand Crisler was reckless and dangerous.

According to Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun, Bryan said in her letter that she would resign on Thursday, February 10. She was first appointed in July 2021.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones will appoint an interim jail administrator.