JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than three weeks of testimony, the hearing of Hinds County vs. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached closing arguments.

The hearing is to determine whether or not the federal court will take over the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond and place it under a receivership.

Ahead of closing arguments, the DOJ called three rebuttal witnesses– Major Kathryn Bryan, Elizabeth Simpson, and David Parrish. During Major Bryans final statements, the topic of the Hinds County employee walkout last year was brought back to the floor.

Bryan denies all claims of being a part of the insurrection, but she admitted she was made aware of it ahead of time and did not contact Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler. The topic of her “termination” was also discussed. On Tuesday, she admitted the words “fired” were never said during her conversation with Sheriff Tyree Jones and admitted to submitting a resignation letter several times during her tenure.

Testimony in this case started on February 14.