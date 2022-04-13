JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Federal District Court Judge Carlton Reeves has ordered Hinds County leaders to implement several provisions at the Raymond Detention Center (RDC), amending the consent decree.

The ruling comes almost a month after Judge Reeves declared that the jail will remain in civil contempt for the second time.

New requirements consist of developing and implementing policies and procedures in areas where RDC previously failed to provide proper conditions for prisoners.

According to the order, Hinds County leaders must ensure the jail is overseen by a qualified jail administrator and a leadership team with substantial education, training and experience in the management of a large jail.

The county must also develop a training program. Topics covered in the training must include instruction on what constitutes excessive force, de-escalation tactics, methods of managing prisoners with mental illness to avoid use of force and defensive tactics.

Other areas of injunctions include developing and setting new policies for sexual misconduct, incidents, investigations, and prisoners’ grievances.

Judge Reeves also ruled that within eight hours of intake, prisoners must be classified in more appropriate long-term housing where staff will provide access to exercise, meals and other services.

The county must also document the placement and removal of all prisoners from segregation. Those who are segregated must have a mental health round conducted by mental health professionals at least one a week. The rounds must be a substitute for treatment.

As for detention, Judge Reeves said leaders cannot accept or continue to house prisoners in the RDC without

an affidavit, arrest warrant, detention hold, or judge’s written detention order.

The new injunction must be monitored by an individual approved by the court.

To read the full order, click here.