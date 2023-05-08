HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes has died. She was 64.

Cooper-Stokes was the wife of Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3.

She was previously hospitalized in March 2023 to undergo a procedure to have fluid removed from her lungs. Cooper-Stokes was previously hospitalized in 2016.

Cooper-Stokes served as the County Court judge for District 2. Before she was a judge for the county, she served on the Jackson City Council.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones offered his condolences to the Stokes family.

“My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the family, friends and husband, City of Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes, on the recent passing of Hinds County Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes. She will always be remembered for her love of people and she will be sorely missed,” said Jones.