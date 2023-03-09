JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes was rushed to a hospital on Thursday, March 9. She is the wife of Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3.

A spokesperson for the family told WJTV 12 News that Cooper-Stokes underwent a procedure to have fluid removed from her lungs.

The spokesperson said Cooper-Stokes will be admitted to the intensive care unit where she will undergo testing to determine what caused the illness. The family is asking for prayers at this time.

Cooper-Stokes was previously hospitalized in 2016.