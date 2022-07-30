HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men who were found guilty of misdemeanor simple assault had their convictions overturned in the County Court of Hinds County.

The Northside Sun reported Allan Grant Sliders and Bryan Peden were found guilty in Jackson Municipal Court of simple assault against Matthew Robert Camp in 2021.

Special County Court Judge Jess H. Dickinson reviewed video footage and determined the state’s evidence was insufficient for the case to proceed to trial.

The newspaper reported Judge Dickinson ruled that Siders and Peden were not guilty of simple assault with prejudice, which means it can’t be brought up again.