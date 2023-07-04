HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the juvenile detainees, who escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, was captured.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Robert Earl Smith, Jr., 16, was captured at a Yazoo City home on Monday, July 3. He was arrested by Hinds County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Jones said Smith escaped from the justice center last week, along with Tayshon Holmes, 17, and Jason Jones, 15.

Leaders with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said one detainee and one guard were injured during a fight around midnight on June 28. Officials said multiple people were stabbed with shanks. They said Smith, Holmes and Jones escaped during the incident.

Hinds County deputies are conducting an investigation into this matter. They are still searching for the two other escapees.

Tayshon Holmes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Earl Smith (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Jones (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for the operations, safety and security of the facility. However, they are working with other county officials responsible for the facility and operations to find out what led up to the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the escaped juveniles can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or your nearest law enforcement agency.