JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the City of Jackson announced JTRAN will reduce bus services beginning Monday, January 17 due to a worker shortage. Leaders said service will be restored as soon as worker availability improves.

Beginning Monday, JTRAN will operate on a Saturday schedule from Monday through Saturday. The service will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for fixed routes and paratransit. The new schedule will be in effect until at least February 12, 2022.