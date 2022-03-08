JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and Hinds County Supervisor Credell Calhoun announced the construction of a new Hinds County jail on Tuesday, March 8.

They said the new facility would be located on West McDowell Road next to the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center. The facility would house 600 to 700 beds.

Calhoun said starting off, the new jail would cost $60 million.

“A new detention facility is a very important key as it relates to the situation that we are currently under. It shows that we are dedicated to the citizens of Hinds County regarding the safety of our citizens and the safety of our detainees as well; to have a safe and secure facility to house them in and that facility being in compliance with where it needs to be,” said Jones.

According to Calhoun, detainees would be transported from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond to the new facility as sections of the new jail are completed.

Courtesy: Hinds County

The new facility would not be under the consent decree.