JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors are focusing on what’s next for the Hinds County Detention Center.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves ruled the county must appoint a receiver to manage the jail.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and attorneys met with supervisors during a closed session on Monday to create a plan of action to decide whether the board would appeal the judge’s decision.

“It’s always been our decision to respect the decision of the court and respect the decision of the judge, as well. As of right now, we are still digesting it,” said Jones.

Supervisor David Archie, District 2, claims the loss of the detention center is due, in part, to the board’s current leadership.

Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun, District 3, said he’s doing the best he can. He also said while under his leadership, the detention facility has received updates and improvements.

Reeves said he gave Hinds County ample opportunities to get the jail up to standard.

The county will have until November 1 to appoint a receiver before the court appoints one.