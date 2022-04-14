RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Detention Center may be one step closure to avoiding a federal takeover after a new decision from U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves.

Earlier this year, the judge declared the detention center would remain in civil contempt. Recently, Reeves lifted the consent decree and released an injunction that follows some of the same terms that were in the consent decree.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decision stems from a motion filed by Hinds County to terminate the consent decree.

Under the new injunction, the jail must follow a number of provisions, including the creation of training programs for de-escalation tactics, developing policies for sexual misconduct investigations and making sure prisoners are moved to long term housing after eight hours of intake.

County officials said some of the changes in the injunction are already in place, including staffing and safety issues.

“Regarding our staffing issues were we were trying to recruit more staff, there has been another pay raise for our detention staff. Last year, there was a five-percent pay raise. Most recently, they were brought up to a starting salary of $31,000. There are ongoing current projects that we are currently operating as well that we are not ready to make public due to the fact of security measures that will be in place when we get ready to fully execute them,” said Jones.

“When we took over in 2020, we had no jail doors that locked. Now we have two pods that lock. Only Pod A is the problem area now, so we’re moving in the right direction,” said Hinds County Supervisor Credell Calhoun.

County leaders hope with the improvements already in place, Reeves will not see a need for a federal takeover. Jones said the county is waiting for a final decision from a trial about whether the jail will be taken over.