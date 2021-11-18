Hinds County leaders hold graduation ceremony for reentry program

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of formerly incarcerated people completed the first phase of the Hinds County Reentry Program.

More than a dozen people graduated from the first phase of the program on Thursday, November 18. In the past eight weeks, a case manager taught them skills like problem solving and critical thinking.

Participants said the program helped them change their way of thinking and helped them build lasting bonds.

“I didn’t know anybody else in there, so it brought us together, made us a close knitted family,” said Antonio McGowan, a participant in the program.

“Different people going through different things, and we all have learned from that. I’ve really enjoyed them, and we’re going to still have a connection because they have to come and see me once a month up until a year,” said Angela Harper, a case manager.

The next phase of the program will be job training. The goal is for everyone to find employment and lead successful lives.

“My goal is to own my own business, so I can incorporate convicted felons and help people out that don’t have jobs, and fund homes for the homeless and centers for the teens and youth that are troubled,” explained McGowan.

“I see myself in about five years from now having my own mobile lashes business and still working hard to become a better person,” said Naqwesha Turner, a participant in the program.

One participant received a job with the City of Jackson. Classes for the next group of people in the reentry program will begin after Thanksgiving.