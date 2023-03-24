HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body in the Big Black River is now facing additional charges.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced 36-year-old Michael Owens has been charged with sexual battery of a minor. Jones said two additional charges of sexual assault of a minor will be forthcoming on Friday, March 24.

Michael Owens was previously charged with the murder of Ebony Owens and arson. He was denied bond in court on Monday, March 20.

Ebony, 36, of Edwards, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, March 15.

Jones said her car was found in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road. He said the license plate of the vehicle was also recovered in the nearby area.

Ebony Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Crews have spent multiple days working to locate Ebony’s body in the Big Black River. However, they said swift currents, cold temperatures and debris have hindered their efforts.

Jones said a “massive” search for her body resumed on Thursday, March 23.