HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his wife and in Hinds County pled not guilty in connection to the case.

Michael Owens appeared in court on Tuesday and pled not guilty to all the charges against him. Owens has been charged with murder, arson and sexual battery.

Owens’ wife, Ebony Owens, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, March 15.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said her car was found in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road. He said the license plate of the vehicle was also recovered in the nearby area.

After multiple days of searching, Ebony’s body was found in the Big Black River on Saturday, March 25. Owens was later arrested in connection to the case.

His trial has been set for November 6, 2023.