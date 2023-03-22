HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County fugitive was arrested in Lauderdale County, according to Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

Owens said Williams, who was completing a sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), was inadvertently released from custody in early March before being transferred to Hinds County where he was wanted for murder.

Williams was arrested by Lauderdale County deputies. He was extradited to Hinds County on Wednesday, March 22.

Owens said Williams will be held at the Hinds County Detention Center while his case is being prepared to be presented to a Hinds County Grand Jury.