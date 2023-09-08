HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Many of Hinds County’s public services remained offline on Friday, as an investigation continues into a computer security breach.

Traffic in and out of the Hinds County Tax Collector’s office on Friday was light compared to Thursday. Those who came in still voiced their frustrations that they cannot get or renew their car tags or pay other taxes.

Karez Polk, who lives in Jackson, tried to get his tags and license plate fore his temporary one expires next Thursday.

“Boy, this definitely has put me back. I mean, I don’t want to get in trouble with law enforcement and stuff, but it is definitely frustrating,” Polk said.

WJTV 12 News asked Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones for an update to the investigation. He said he was out of town.