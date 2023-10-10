JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County office of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS) is currently closed due to ongoing maintenance and mechanical issues.

This has caused a delay in people receiving their SNAP and TANF benefits.

According to MDHS Chief Communication Officer Mark Jones, there is no timeline for repairs to the building.

One Jackson woman said the issue has caused chaos for herself and other families left without benefits.

“It’s really causing a lot of chaos among a lot of peoples families and stuff. And it’s not their fault, you know. I mean, they did everything they need to do to turn in the information and stuff like that. I guess I got to reach out to somebody cause, I mean, ain’t no telling how long this is going to go on. It’s me and my son and, you know, we’re just trying to do the best we can do,” said Ashley Mitchell.

To contact your caseworker, MDHS suggested emailing dfo.hindscounty@mdhs.ms.gov, uploading your SNAP and TANF documents online, or dropping off your documents at the drop box at 4777 Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson.