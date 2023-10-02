HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – All Hinds County offices and essential services are online after a ransomware attack brought the system down for nearly three weeks.

Last week, Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said business would be back to usually starting October 2. Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Vern Gavin, District 4, confirmed this during Monday’s supervisors meeting.

However, Supervisor David Archie, District 2, voiced his frustrations over the money being used for cyber security.

“So, $1,117,000 going to those that supposed to be fixing something. Probably a fourth of that going to those that attacked us, a bad deal,” Archie stated.

Gavin said he wants to make it clear to constituents that Hinds County is leaning on the advice of the FBI and Homeland Security to make sure everything is done in the right way.