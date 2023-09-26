HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People waited outside the Hinds County Tax Collector’s Office Tuesday morning waiting for the doors to open.

Tax Collector Eddie Fair announced that essential services would be back online Tuesday, weeks after a ransomware attack. Those services included car tag updates, title changes and window stickers.

The last few weeks have been frustrating for many Hinds County residents. The sudden halt in business left some out of compliance with the law.

Fair said he’s grateful that they can resume regular operations and serve the people of Hinds County.

“We are happy to be open. We are happy to be up and running. We’re happy to see the people coming here,” he said.

Officials asked residents to be patient as they wait to be serviced.