Hinds County officials announce voting precinct changes
HINDS CO., Miss. - Ahead of the November 6th election, the Hinds County Election Commission has arranged the following voting precinct changes.
• Precinct OB, formerly located at Byram Baptist Church, has been permanently relocated
to Byram City Hall at 5901 Terry Road, Byram, MS 39272. Notifications have been
previously mailed to voters in that precinct.
• Due to the closing of the MetroCenter, Precinct 89 has been temporarily relocated to
the City of Jackson offices, which are still located at the MetroCenter Mall. Voters should
enter through the Water Department entrance. Notifications have been previously
mailed to voters in that precinct.
• Due to construction, voting at Precinct 69 located at Apostolic Restoration Ministry,
1020 W. McDowell Road, will take place inside the church gym.
Voters are encouraged to contact the Hinds County Election Commission @ 601-968-6555
to speak with their election commissioner before the November Midterm Elections, if they
have questions or concerns.
Voters with any questions are encouraged to call the Hinds County Election Commission at 601-968-6555.
