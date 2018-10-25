Hinds County officials announce voting precinct changes Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved Video

HINDS CO., Miss. - Ahead of the November 6th election, the Hinds County Election Commission has arranged the following voting precinct changes.

• Precinct OB, formerly located at Byram Baptist Church, has been permanently relocated

to Byram City Hall at 5901 Terry Road, Byram, MS 39272. Notifications have been

previously mailed to voters in that precinct.

• Due to the closing of the MetroCenter, Precinct 89 has been temporarily relocated to

the City of Jackson offices, which are still located at the MetroCenter Mall. Voters should

enter through the Water Department entrance. Notifications have been previously

mailed to voters in that precinct.

• Due to construction, voting at Precinct 69 located at Apostolic Restoration Ministry,

1020 W. McDowell Road, will take place inside the church gym.

Voters are encouraged to contact the Hinds County Election Commission @ 601-968-6555

to speak with their election commissioner before the November Midterm Elections, if they

have questions or concerns.

