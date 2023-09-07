HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Hinds County reported a computer breach on Thursday, September 7.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the breach happened overnight.

According to Supervisor Robert Graham, District 1, employees arrived at work and realized they could not use their internet.

Graham said the county is working to determine what happened and the extent of the damage.

Jones said the county is working with a cyber team to address the issue. He also said other counties were hacked, but he did not specify which counties.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the sheriff’s office has relieved non-essential personnel from duty for the remainder of the day. He said some services may be limited as a result.

According to the sheriff, the breach did not affect the emergency services, 911 dispatch or the radio system.