HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County services remained offline for a fourth business day after a computer breach last week.

Hinds County neighbors are still showing up to the Tax Collector’s office, trying to buy or renew tags. A majority of them did not know the office has been closed since Thursday, September 7.

Hinds County Administrator Kenney Wayne Jones aid if someone has been stopped for a tag that recently expired, he will do whatever it takes to make it right for those residents.

One resident called Jones’ reassurance vague.

“I work in Madison, so Madison police I for sure know is not really going to. They’re not going to do that much for it. Neither is Ridgeland, which I drive through every day. So yeah, they better be doing a lot, I guess,” said Austin Blanton.