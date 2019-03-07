RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) - The Hinds County Sheriff's Office and Tougaloo College are hosting the third annual Resource Fair in Raymond Thursday morning.

The fair will be at the Hinds County Detention Center.

The program brings businesses and organizations together to engage with inmates. They are helping educate and inform offenders as they attempt to re-enter society.

The fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.