Local News

Hinds County Resource Fair

By:

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 06:44 AM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 06:44 AM CST

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) - The Hinds County Sheriff's Office and Tougaloo College are hosting the third annual Resource Fair in Raymond Thursday morning.

The fair will be at the Hinds County Detention Center. 

The program brings businesses and organizations together to engage with inmates. They are helping educate and inform offenders as they attempt to re-enter society.

The fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/7/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/7/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19